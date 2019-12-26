Thursday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Thursday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of 22nd Century Group, up about 10.1% and shares of Pyxus International up about 7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led by Nuveen Arizona Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund III, trading higher by about 10.1% and Equinox Gold, trading higher by about 8.2% on Thursday.

