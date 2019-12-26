Markets
XXII

Thursday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Metals & Mining Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of 22nd Century Group, up about 10.1% and shares of Pyxus International up about 7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led by Nuveen Arizona Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund III, trading higher by about 10.1% and Equinox Gold, trading higher by about 8.2% on Thursday.

Thursday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Metals & Mining Stocks
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Metals & Mining Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XXII PYX NXE EQX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular