Thursday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Thursday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Vector Group, up about 15.1% and shares of Turning Point Brands up about 4.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led by American Resources, trading up by about 9.1% and Cameco, trading up by about 6.5% on Thursday.

