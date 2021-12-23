Thursday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Auto Parts

In trading on Thursday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.9%. Leading the group were shares of 22nd Century Group, up about 26.4% and shares of Vector Group up about 1.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are auto parts shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by Ree Automotive, trading up by about 24.1% and Cooper-standard Holdings, trading higher by about 4.3% on Thursday.

