Markets
XXII

Thursday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Auto Parts

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.9%. Leading the group were shares of 22nd Century Group, up about 26.4% and shares of Vector Group up about 1.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are auto parts shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by Ree Automotive, trading up by about 24.1% and Cooper-standard Holdings, trading higher by about 4.3% on Thursday.

Thursday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Auto Parts
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Auto Parts

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XXII VGR REE CPS

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular