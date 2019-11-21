Thursday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Thursday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.7%. Leading the group were shares of 22nd Century Group (XXII), up about 42.9% and shares of Pyxus International (PYX) up about 7.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are agriculture & farm products shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by Sundial Growers (SNDL), trading higher by about 12.9% and Village Farms International (VFF), trading higher by about 7.9% on Thursday.

