Markets
XXII

Thursday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Agriculture & Farm Products

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.7%. Leading the group were shares of 22nd Century Group (XXII), up about 42.9% and shares of Pyxus International (PYX) up about 7.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are agriculture & farm products shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by Sundial Growers (SNDL), trading higher by about 12.9% and Village Farms International (VFF), trading higher by about 7.9% on Thursday.

Thursday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Agriculture & Farm Products
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Agriculture & Farm Products

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XXII PYX SNDL VFF

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular