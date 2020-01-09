Thursday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Transportation Services

In trading on Thursday, biotechnology shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.5%. Leading the group were shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC), up about 98.5% and shares of Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) up about 16.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are transportation services shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Scorpio Tankers (STNG), trading higher by about 4.6% and Diamond S Shipping (DSSI), trading higher by about 3.8% on Thursday.

