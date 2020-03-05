Thursday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Precious Metals

In trading on Thursday, biotechnology shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 0.1%. Leading the group were shares of Vaxart, up about 18.1% and shares of Novavax up about 15.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led by Alexco Resource, trading up by about 5.1% and Drdgold Limited, trading up by about 4% on Thursday.

