Thursday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Entertainment Stocks

In trading on Thursday, biotechnology shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, up about 15.6% and shares of I-Mab up about 12.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are entertainment shares, up on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led by Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, trading higher by about 9.9% and Cinedigm, trading up by about 7.1% on Thursday.

