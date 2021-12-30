Thursday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Drugs

In trading on Thursday, biotechnology shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.3%. Leading the group were shares of Absci, up about 15.1% and shares of Ocugen up about 12.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are drugs shares, up on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led by Angion Biomedica, trading up by about 20.4% and Molecular Templates, trading up by about 16.8% on Thursday.

