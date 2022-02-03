In trading on Thursday, banking & savings shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.2%. Leading the group were shares of Deutsche Bank, up about 4.9% and shares of BayCom up about 3.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, about flat on the day as a group, led by BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, trading higher by about 7.8% and Permian Basin Royalty Trust, trading higher by about 3.6% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Banking & Savings, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.