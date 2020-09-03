Markets
FNGD

Thursday Sector Leaders: Banking & Savings, Gas Utilities

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, banking & savings shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.6%. Leading the group were shares of Microsectors Fang Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN, up about 14.2% and shares of Microsectors Fang Index Inverse ETN up about 6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are gas utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led by Southwest Gas Holdings, trading up by about 2.3% and National Fuel Gas, trading up by about 1.5% on Thursday.

Thursday Sector Leaders: Banking & Savings, Gas Utilities
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Banking & Savings, Gas Utilities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FNGD GNAF SWX NFG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular