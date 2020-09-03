Thursday Sector Leaders: Banking & Savings, Gas Utilities

In trading on Thursday, banking & savings shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.6%. Leading the group were shares of Microsectors Fang Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN, up about 14.2% and shares of Microsectors Fang Index Inverse ETN up about 6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are gas utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led by Southwest Gas Holdings, trading up by about 2.3% and National Fuel Gas, trading up by about 1.5% on Thursday.

