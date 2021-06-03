Thursday Sector Leaders: Auto Parts, Vehicle Manufacturers

In trading on Thursday, auto parts shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%. Leading the group were shares of Workhorse Group, up about 26.3% and shares of Tenneco up about 9.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are vehicle manufacturers shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by Electrameccanica Vehicles, trading up by about 6.8% and Ford Motor, trading higher by about 5.6% on Thursday.

