Markets
WKHS

Thursday Sector Leaders: Auto Parts, Vehicle Manufacturers

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, auto parts shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%. Leading the group were shares of Workhorse Group, up about 26.3% and shares of Tenneco up about 9.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are vehicle manufacturers shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by Electrameccanica Vehicles, trading up by about 6.8% and Ford Motor, trading higher by about 5.6% on Thursday.

Thursday Sector Leaders: Auto Parts, Vehicle Manufacturers
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Auto Parts, Vehicle Manufacturers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WKHS TEN SOLO F

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular