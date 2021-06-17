Thursday Sector Leaders: Application Software, Information Technology Services

In trading on Thursday, application software shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.2%. Leading the group were shares of AGM Group Holdings, up about 31.2% and shares of Appian up about 10.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are information technology services shares, up on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led by Asana, trading up by about 7.8% and Unity Software, trading up by about 6.3% on Thursday.

