Thursday Sector Leaders: Application Software, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Thursday, application software shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1%. Leading the group were shares of The Meet Group (MEET), up about 18.4% and shares of SOHU.com (SOHU) up about 7.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Tcr2 Therapeutics (TCRR), trading higher by about 12% and Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE), trading higher by about 11.3% on Thursday.

