Thursday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Thursday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.5%. Leading the group were shares of Lands End, up about 11% and shares of Genesco up about 9.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 5% as a group, led by Rent-a-center, trading up by about 17.4% and Conns, trading up by about 4.4% on Thursday.

