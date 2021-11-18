Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Department Stores

In trading on Thursday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.3%. Leading the group were shares of Victorias Secret, up about 17% and shares of Express up about 7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are department stores shares, up on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led by Macy's, trading higher by about 20.9% and BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, trading up by about 16.5% on Thursday.

VSCO EXPR M BJ

