In trading on Thursday, airlines shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.7%. Leading the group were shares of United Airlines Holdings, up about 12.7% and shares of Mesa Air Group up about 8.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are trucking shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by Daseke Inc (DSKE), trading higher by about 5.6% and TFI International, trading up by about 2.4% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Trucking Stocks

