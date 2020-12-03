Thursday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

In trading on Thursday, airlines shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.4%. Leading the group were shares of American Airlines Group, up about 10.5% and shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes up about 10.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are aerospace & defense shares, up on the day by about 4.4% as a group, led by Embraer, trading higher by about 16.5% and Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, trading up by about 10.3% on Thursday.

