Thursday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

In trading on Thursday, airlines shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.3%. Leading the group were shares of Delta Air Lines, up about 8% and shares of Spirit Airlines up about 7.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are aerospace & defense shares, up on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led by Triumph Group, trading higher by about 7.1% and Embraer, trading up by about 7% on Thursday.

