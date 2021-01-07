Thursday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Semiconductors

In trading on Thursday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.1%. Leading the group were shares of Sundial Growers, up about 15.3% and shares of Origin Agritech up about 9.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are semiconductors shares, up on the day by about 4% as a group, led by Ebang International Holdings, trading higher by about 25.7% and Maxeon Solar Technologies, trading up by about 15.5% on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.