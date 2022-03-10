In trading on Thursday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.6%. Leading the group were shares of Appharvest, up about 8% and shares of S&W Seed up about 5.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Research Frontiers, trading up by about 5.5% and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, trading higher by about 4.3% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

