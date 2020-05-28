Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Aerospace & Defense, Metals & Mining Stocks

BNK Invest
In trading on Thursday, aerospace & defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.3%. Leading the group were shares of Triumph Group, up about 39.9% and shares of AIR up about 3.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by International Tower Hill Mines, trading higher by about 35.1% and Contura Energy, trading up by about 6.1% on Thursday.

