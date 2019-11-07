Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Advertising, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

In trading on Thursday, advertising shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.8%. Leading the group were shares of Marchex, up about 14.5% and shares of National Cinemedia up about 6.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led by Arcelor Mittal, trading up by about 8% and Trilogy Metals, trading up by about 7.5% on Thursday.

