Thursday Sector Leaders: Advertising, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Thursday, advertising shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.7%. Leading the group were shares of Izea Worldwide, up about 26.9% and shares of Fluent up about 9.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led by Green Brick Partners, trading higher by about 3.5% and M/I Homes, trading up by about 2.6% on Thursday.

