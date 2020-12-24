Markets
IZEA

Thursday Sector Leaders: Advertising, General Contractors & Builders

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, advertising shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.7%. Leading the group were shares of Izea Worldwide, up about 26.9% and shares of Fluent up about 9.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led by Green Brick Partners, trading higher by about 3.5% and M/I Homes, trading up by about 2.6% on Thursday.

Thursday Sector Leaders: Advertising, General Contractors & Builders
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Advertising, General Contractors & Builders

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IZEA FLNT GRBK MHO

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular