Thursday Sector Leaders: Advertising, Airlines

In trading on Thursday, advertising shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%. Leading the group were shares of Izea Worldwide, up about 19.6% and shares of National Cinemedia up about 7.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are airlines shares, up on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led by Allegiant Travel, trading higher by about 6.9% and United Airlines Holdings, trading up by about 5.8% on Thursday.

