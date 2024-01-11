News & Insights

Markets
CDZI

Thursday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Electric Utilities

January 11, 2024 — 02:10 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of CADIZ, off about 7.1% and shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities off about 4.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are electric utilities shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by AES, trading lower by about 4.5% and Hawaiian Electric Industries, trading lower by about 4.1%.

Thursday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Electric Utilities
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Electric Utilities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CDZI
AQNU
AES
HE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.