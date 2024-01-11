In trading on Thursday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of CADIZ, off about 7.1% and shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities off about 4.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are electric utilities shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by AES, trading lower by about 4.5% and Hawaiian Electric Industries, trading lower by about 4.1%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Electric Utilities

