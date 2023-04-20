In trading on Thursday, vehicle manufacturers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Alpine 4 Holdings, down about 21.4% and shares of Tesla down about 8.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led down by Callon Petroleum, trading lower by about 5.9% and Standard Lithium, trading lower by about 5.7%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Vehicle Manufacturers, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

