Markets
ALPP

Thursday Sector Laggards: Vehicle Manufacturers, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

April 20, 2023 — 11:58 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, vehicle manufacturers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Alpine 4 Holdings, down about 21.4% and shares of Tesla down about 8.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led down by Callon Petroleum, trading lower by about 5.9% and Standard Lithium, trading lower by about 5.7%.

Thursday Sector Laggards: Vehicle Manufacturers, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Vehicle Manufacturers, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALPP
TSLA
CPE
SLI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.