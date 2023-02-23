Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Vehicle Manufacturers, Grocery & Drug Stores

February 23, 2023 — 01:39 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, vehicle manufacturers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Lucid Group, down about 16.1% and shares of Lordstown Motors down about 14.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are grocery & drug stores shares, down on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led down by SpartanNash, trading lower by about 20.4% and US Foods Holding, trading lower by about 3.6%.

