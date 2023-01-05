Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.4% and 4.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.6% on the day, and down 0.75% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 7.20% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp, is down 4.25% year-to-date. Combined, AES and ETR make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) and ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.1% and 6.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.4% in midday trading, and down 1.10% on a year-to-date basis. Epam Systems, Inc., meanwhile, is down 8.03% year-to-date, and ServiceNow Inc, is down 4.22% year-to-date. Combined, EPAM and NOW make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.6%
|Consumer Products
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.3%
|Healthcare
|-0.7%
|Materials
|-0.8%
|Industrial
|-0.9%
|Financial
|-1.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.5%
|Utilities
|-1.7%
