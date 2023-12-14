Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within the sector, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.5% and 6.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 4.90% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is down 7.81% year-to-date, and Ameren Corp, is down 10.74% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and AEE make up approximately 6.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Services stocks, Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: ORLY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 32.91% on a year-to-date basis. Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co, meanwhile, is down 1.76% year-to-date, and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. is up 12.63% year-to-date. ORLY makes up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.5% Materials +2.3% Financial +2.0% Technology & Communications +1.0% Industrial +1.0% Consumer Products +0.9% Services +0.7% Healthcare +0.7% Utilities -0.9%

