Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within the sector, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.5% and 6.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 4.90% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is down 7.81% year-to-date, and Ameren Corp, is down 10.74% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and AEE make up approximately 6.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Services stocks, Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: ORLY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 32.91% on a year-to-date basis. Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co, meanwhile, is down 1.76% year-to-date, and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. is up 12.63% year-to-date. ORLY makes up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+2.5%
|Materials
|+2.3%
|Financial
|+2.0%
|Technology & Communications
|+1.0%
|Industrial
|+1.0%
|Consumer Products
|+0.9%
|Services
|+0.7%
|Healthcare
|+0.7%
|Utilities
|-0.9%
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CHCO
Institutional Holders of MBII
Funds Holding PLYA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.