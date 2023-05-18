Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.2% and 2.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.9% on the day, and down 5.91% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 25.93% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc., is down 7.78% year-to-date. Combined, AES and AWK make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) and Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and down 3.83% on a year-to-date basis. Molina Healthcare Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.20% year-to-date, and Insulet Corp is up 5.55% year-to-date. Combined, MOH and PODD make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.9% Services +0.3% Industrial -0.0% Materials -0.2% Energy -0.2% Financial -0.4% Consumer Products -0.6% Healthcare -0.8% Utilities -1.1%

