Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.3% loss. Within the sector, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.4% on the day, and down 3.88% year-to-date. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.11% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy, is down 13.04% year-to-date. Combined, D and ES make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) and Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 10.2% and 10.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 1.25% on a year-to-date basis. Discover Financial Services, meanwhile, is down 13.09% year-to-date, and Humana Inc., is down 12.01% year-to-date. DFS makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.9% Industrial +0.8% Services +0.4% Healthcare +0.1% Materials -0.2% Energy -0.4% Consumer Products -0.6% Financial -1.1% Utilities -1.3%

