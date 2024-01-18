News & Insights

Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

January 18, 2024 — 02:41 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.3% loss. Within the sector, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.4% on the day, and down 3.88% year-to-date. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.11% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy, is down 13.04% year-to-date. Combined, D and ES make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) and Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 10.2% and 10.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 1.25% on a year-to-date basis. Discover Financial Services, meanwhile, is down 13.09% year-to-date, and Humana Inc., is down 12.01% year-to-date. DFS makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.9%
Industrial +0.8%
Services +0.4%
Healthcare +0.1%
Materials -0.2%
Energy -0.4%
Consumer Products -0.6%
Financial -1.1%
Utilities -1.3%

