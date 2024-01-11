Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Utilities sector, showing a 2.3% loss. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 2.1% on the day, and down 0.37% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.00% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc, is down 2.17% year-to-date. Combined, AES and WEC make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Extra Space Storage Inc (Symbol: EXR) and Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.5% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and down 0.04% on a year-to-date basis. Extra Space Storage Inc, meanwhile, is down 5.58% year-to-date, and Citizens Financial Group Inc, is down 2.14% year-to-date. CFG makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.1% Energy -0.1% Industrial -0.3% Consumer Products -0.4% Services -0.4% Materials -0.5% Financial -0.7% Utilities -2.3%

