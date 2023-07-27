News & Insights

Markets
XEL

Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

July 27, 2023 — 05:59 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.8% loss. Within the sector, Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.5% and 3.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.7% on the day, and down 3.18% year-to-date. Xcel Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.96% year-to-date, and American Electric Power Co Inc, is down 8.82% year-to-date. Combined, XEL and AEP make up approximately 7.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) and CBRE Group Inc (Symbol: CBRE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.6% and 5.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and up 3.62% on a year-to-date basis. Standard and Poors Global Inc, meanwhile, is up 18.62% year-to-date, and CBRE Group Inc is up 6.72% year-to-date. SPGI makes up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Materials +0.5%
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Energy +0.2%
Services 0.0%
Consumer Products -0.3%
Industrial -0.4%
Healthcare -0.5%
Financial -0.8%
Utilities -1.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 ECPG shares outstanding history
 Funds Holding BLDR
 EACQ YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XEL
AEP
XLU
SPGI
CBRE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.