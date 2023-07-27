Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.8% loss. Within the sector, Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.5% and 3.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.7% on the day, and down 3.18% year-to-date. Xcel Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.96% year-to-date, and American Electric Power Co Inc, is down 8.82% year-to-date. Combined, XEL and AEP make up approximately 7.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) and CBRE Group Inc (Symbol: CBRE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.6% and 5.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and up 3.62% on a year-to-date basis. Standard and Poors Global Inc, meanwhile, is up 18.62% year-to-date, and CBRE Group Inc is up 6.72% year-to-date. SPGI makes up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Materials
|+0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.4%
|Energy
|+0.2%
|Services
|0.0%
|Consumer Products
|-0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.4%
|Healthcare
|-0.5%
|Financial
|-0.8%
|Utilities
|-1.8%
