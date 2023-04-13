Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within the sector, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.2% on the day, and down 0.72% year-to-date. NiSource Inc., meanwhile, is up 3.86% year-to-date, and Atmos Energy Corp. is up 3.57% year-to-date. Combined, NI and ATO make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.3%. Among large Financial stocks, Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR) and Public Storage (Symbol: PSA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.7% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and down 4.86% on a year-to-date basis. Progressive Corp., meanwhile, is up 6.42% year-to-date, and Public Storage is up 13.01% year-to-date. PGR makes up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+1.3%
|Services
|+1.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+1.2%
|Materials
|+0.9%
|Energy
|+0.7%
|Industrial
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.5%
|Financial
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|-0.3%
