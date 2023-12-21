Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, not showing much of a gain. Within that group, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.4% and 1.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.2% on the day, and down 8.73% year-to-date. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 21.84% year-to-date, and Southern Company, is down 0.14% year-to-date. Combined, D and SO make up approximately 12.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.1%. Among large Energy stocks, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.4% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 3.39% on a year-to-date basis. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 12.28% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 39.84% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and MPC make up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.3% Technology & Communications +1.1% Services +0.8% Industrial +0.8% Consumer Products +0.7% Materials +0.7% Financial +0.4% Energy +0.1% Utilities -0.0%

