Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.3% and 4.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.6% on the day, and down 13.84% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 44.56% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc, is down 29.65% year-to-date. Combined, AES and NEE make up approximately 14.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Energy stocks, Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 11.36% on a year-to-date basis. Exxon Mobil Corp, meanwhile, is up 13.79% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 16.93% year-to-date. Combined, XOM and HES make up approximately 26.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.3% Materials +1.3% Financial +0.9% Industrial +0.9% Services +0.8% Healthcare +0.7% Consumer Products +0.5% Energy +0.2% Utilities -1.3%

