Markets
ATO

Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

December 29, 2022 — 02:57 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 1.1%. Within the sector, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) are two large stocks that are lagging, with ATO showing a loss of 0.1% and SRE up 0.3%. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 2.72% year-to-date. Atmos Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 12.37% year-to-date, and Sempra is up 22.01% year-to-date. Combined, ATO and SRE make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, up 1.3%. Among large Energy stocks, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 62.66% on a year-to-date basis. Coterra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 41.63% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 72.60% year-to-date. Combined, CTRA and VLO make up approximately 4.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Dividend Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +2.8%
Services +2.2%
Healthcare +2.2%
Industrial +2.2%
Financial +1.8%
Materials +1.7%
Consumer Products +1.5%
Energy +1.3%
Utilities +1.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 Highest Yielding BDCs
 Institutional Holders of AKBA
 Institutional Holders of INNO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATO
SRE
XLU
CTRA
VLO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.