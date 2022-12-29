Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 1.1%. Within the sector, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) are two large stocks that are lagging, with ATO showing a loss of 0.1% and SRE up 0.3%. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 2.72% year-to-date. Atmos Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 12.37% year-to-date, and Sempra is up 22.01% year-to-date. Combined, ATO and SRE make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, up 1.3%. Among large Energy stocks, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 62.66% on a year-to-date basis. Coterra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 41.63% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 72.60% year-to-date. Combined, CTRA and VLO make up approximately 4.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.8% Services +2.2% Healthcare +2.2% Industrial +2.2% Financial +1.8% Materials +1.7% Consumer Products +1.5% Energy +1.3% Utilities +1.1%

