Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.9% on the day, and down 8.06% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.34% year-to-date, and Atmos Energy Corp. is up 2.36% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and ATO make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) and Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and down 2.65% on a year-to-date basis. Conagra Brands Inc, meanwhile, is down 9.93% year-to-date, and Pool Corp is up 4.44% year-to-date. CAG makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.4% Technology & Communications +1.2% Materials +1.2% Financial +1.1% Industrial +1.1% Healthcare +0.7% Services +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5% Utilities -0.9%

