Thursday Sector Laggards: Textiles, Entertainment Stocks

December 15, 2022 — 12:15 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, textiles shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Plby Group, off about 10.7% and shares of Fossil Group down about 6.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are entertainment shares, down on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led down by Roblox, trading lower by about 16.6% and System1, trading lower by about 10.2%.

