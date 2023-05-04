News & Insights

Thursday Sector Laggards: Television & Radio, Publishing Stocks

May 04, 2023 — 03:37 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, television & radio shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Paramount Global, down about 26.2% and shares of Iheartmedia off about 17.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are publishing shares, down on the day by about 4.1% as a group, led down by Gannett, trading lower by about 14.9% and Quad Graphics, trading lower by about 11.4%.

