Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.1% and 5.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 16.32% year-to-date. SolarEdge Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.21% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc is up 17.84% year-to-date. SEDG makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.4% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and down 3.70% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.45% year-to-date, and Southern Company, is down 8.28% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and SO make up approximately 8.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.4% Consumer Products -0.0% Materials 0.0% Services -0.4% Healthcare -0.4% Financial -0.4% Industrial -0.4% Utilities -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.8%

