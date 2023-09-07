Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) and Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 9.4% and 7.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.6% on the day, and up 40.26% year-to-date. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, meanwhile, is up 27.12% year-to-date, and Qorvo Inc is up 10.22% year-to-date. Combined, STX and QRVO make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Materials stocks, FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) and Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.5% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 6.10% on a year-to-date basis. FMC Corp., meanwhile, is down 38.84% year-to-date, and Sealed Air Corp, is down 32.00% year-to-date. Combined, FMC and SEE make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.1% Financial -0.0% Energy 0.0% Consumer Products -0.1% Healthcare -0.3% Services -0.4% Industrial -0.5% Materials -1.0% Technology & Communications -1.2%

