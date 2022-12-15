Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 3.6% loss. Within that group, Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) and Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 8.7% and 6.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 3.9% on the day, and down 25.26% year-to-date. Western Digital Corp, meanwhile, is down 49.85% year-to-date, and Epam Systems, Inc., is down 50.49% year-to-date. Combined, WDC and EPAM make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 3.1% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) and Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.3% and 5.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 2.8% in midday trading, and down 6.17% on a year-to-date basis. Generac Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 73.64% year-to-date, and Intuit Inc, is down 37.96% year-to-date. GNRC makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -0.8% Utilities -1.3% Healthcare -1.7% Financial -1.9% Consumer Products -2.1% Services -2.6% Materials -2.7% Industrial -3.1% Technology & Communications -3.6%

