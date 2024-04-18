Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) and Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.5% and 3.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 2.44% year-to-date. NXP Semiconductors NV, meanwhile, is down 4.24% year-to-date, and Autodesk Inc, is down 14.55% year-to-date. Combined, NXPI and ADSK make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.0% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 1.91% on a year-to-date basis. HCA Healthcare Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.42% year-to-date, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, is down 13.25% year-to-date. Combined, HCA and BIO make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.5% Consumer Products +0.3% Utilities +0.2% Services 0.0% Materials -0.1% Industrial -0.2% Energy -0.2% Healthcare -0.6% Technology & Communications -0.9%

