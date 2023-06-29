Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Services sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) and Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.9%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 23.64% year-to-date. Horton Inc, meanwhile, is up 32.66% year-to-date, and Omnicom Group, Inc. is up 16.36% year-to-date. Combined, DHI and OMC make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.4% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 38.78% on a year-to-date basis. Micron Technology Inc., meanwhile, is up 27.56% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc, is down 25.04% year-to-date. MU makes up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+0.9%
|Materials
|+0.9%
|Energy
|+0.8%
|Healthcare
|+0.5%
|Industrial
|+0.5%
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.0%
|Services
|-0.1%
Also see: INFN Split History
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SRS
IAC Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.