Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Services sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) and Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.9%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 23.64% year-to-date. Horton Inc, meanwhile, is up 32.66% year-to-date, and Omnicom Group, Inc. is up 16.36% year-to-date. Combined, DHI and OMC make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.4% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 38.78% on a year-to-date basis. Micron Technology Inc., meanwhile, is up 27.56% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc, is down 25.04% year-to-date. MU makes up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.9% Materials +0.9% Energy +0.8% Healthcare +0.5% Industrial +0.5% Utilities +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.0% Services -0.1%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.