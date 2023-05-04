Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Financial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) and Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 25.7% and 4.5%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 11.20% year-to-date. Paramount Global, meanwhile, is up 1.00% year-to-date, and Fox Corp is up 4.03% year-to-date. Combined, PARA and FOXA make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) and Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 12.7% and 10.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and down 7.64% on a year-to-date basis. Zions Bancorporation, N.A., meanwhile, is down 58.34% year-to-date, and Comerica, Inc., is down 50.90% year-to-date. Combined, ZION and CMA make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.9%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.4%
|Materials
|-0.4%
|Industrial
|-0.6%
|Consumer Products
|-0.7%
|Energy
|-0.9%
|Healthcare
|-1.1%
|Financial
|-1.2%
|Services
|-1.4%
