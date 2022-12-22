In trading on Thursday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of EMCORE, off about 12.1% and shares of Meta Materials down about 10.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are vehicle manufacturers shares, down on the day by about 4.2% as a group, led down by Electrameccanica Vehicles, trading lower by about 18.2% and Arrival, trading lower by about 12.1%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Vehicle Manufacturers

