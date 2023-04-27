In trading on Thursday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Wolfspeed, down about 17.1% and shares of Maxlinear down about 16.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are textiles shares, down on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led down by Crocs Inc (CROX), trading lower by about 19.3% and Deckers Outdoor, trading lower by about 3.3%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Textiles

