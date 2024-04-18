News & Insights

Thursday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

April 18, 2024 — 12:01 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Wisa Technologies, down about 31.2% and shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies off about 4.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, trading lower by about 3.5% and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, trading lower by about 1.5%.

