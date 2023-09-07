In trading on Thursday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Amkor Technology, down about 16.6% and shares of SiTime off about 7.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are computer peripherals shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led down by Seagate Technology Holdings, trading lower by about 9.2% and Corsair Gaming, trading lower by about 2.7%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Computer Peripherals

